Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Adobe worth $20,906,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.33 and its 200-day moving average is $622.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

