Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.08.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

HON stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

