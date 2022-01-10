National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $65.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

