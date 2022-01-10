Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

