Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on PETS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.48) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PETS traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 445.20 ($6.00). 607,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,588. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 468.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

