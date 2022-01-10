Hyper Finance Market Cap Reaches $17,466.66 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $17,466.66 and approximately $74.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00081792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.73 or 0.07335998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,778.18 or 1.00025368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

