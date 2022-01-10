YAM V3 Price Tops $0.33 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00065048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,096,153 coins and its circulating supply is 13,074,794 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

