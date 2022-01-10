Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

