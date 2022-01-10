Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 2.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. 26,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

