Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,410,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

