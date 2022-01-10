Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 8.2%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.21 and last traded at 2.23. 49,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,894,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.59 and its 200-day moving average is 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.