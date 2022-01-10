Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. 28,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,355,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

