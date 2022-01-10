Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.36. 20,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 849,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

