Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity recently announced a 9.5% hike in its quarterly dividend. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million) in the first nine months of 2021. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

TRN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 455,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

