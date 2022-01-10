Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 803,622 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

