Ispolink (ISP) Trading Down 4% This Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

