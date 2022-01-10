Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Bank of America cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 14,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,820. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

