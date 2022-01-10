Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $12.79

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $71,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 8,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.