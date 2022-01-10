NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,891.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $36,230.92 and $17,891.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.