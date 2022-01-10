Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Unilever by 321.8% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,029. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.