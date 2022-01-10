Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 268,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,680. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91.

