Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.02. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

