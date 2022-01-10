Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

