Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,548. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

