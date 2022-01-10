Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

