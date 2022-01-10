Rational Advisors LLC Sells 32,272 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after buying an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

