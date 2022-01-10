Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $62,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.