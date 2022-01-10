Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,304. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

