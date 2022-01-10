Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 97.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $296.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.28.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

