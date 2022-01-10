TD Capital Management LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 63,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

