Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Deere & Company by 153.0% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 427.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

DE opened at $378.65 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.