Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.95.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

