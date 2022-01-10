Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.0% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $20.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $546.95. 39,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.83 and its 200 day moving average is $576.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

