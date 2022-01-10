Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 177,544 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. The India Fund accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.66% of The India Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 1,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,020. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

