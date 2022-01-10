Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $152,579.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

