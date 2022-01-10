Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

