TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. 17,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,667. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.