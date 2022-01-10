Insider Buying: Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) insider Alastair James Riddell bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,390.11).

Shares of Nuformix stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 1,186,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,108. The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. Nuformix plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.63 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

