Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New 670.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

PSO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,680. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 125.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pearson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

