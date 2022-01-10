Credit Suisse Group Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €40.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

