CIBC Upgrades West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) to Buy

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$118.60 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.12.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:WFG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,911. The firm has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$124.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.46.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.