IFS Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 540.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

