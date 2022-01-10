iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,311 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

