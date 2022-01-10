Graypoint LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,759 shares of company stock worth $117,771,047. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

