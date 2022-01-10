Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $458.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.