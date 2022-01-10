Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. 49,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,021. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.