Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 5,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $484.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.