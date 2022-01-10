Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.