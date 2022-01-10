Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $32.21 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,819 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.05. 4,610,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

