Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $115.46

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.46, but opened at $118.50. Catalent shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 5,438 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

